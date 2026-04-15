As poll campaigns heat up in Tamil Nadu, MNM cadres left in the cold

COIMBATORE: As Tamil Nadu reels under the blazing summer heat, the political atmosphere has grown even hotter with intense election campaigning across the state. From early morning rallies to late-night canvassing, cadres of major parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters. Yet, in stark contrast to this charged environment, workers of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in Coimbatore find themselves in an unusual state of inactivity and uncertainty.

Despite the rising "election heat," MNM cadres say they feel left out of the action. The party, which had put up a notable performance in the Coimbatore district in previous elections, has chosen not to contest in the upcoming polls. Instead, it has pledged its allegiance to its alliance partner, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

However, the absence of clear directions from the party leadership on participating in campaign activities has left grassroots workers baffled. Many cadres expressed disappointment over the decision to stay out of the contest, but say the lack of communication has only deepened their frustration.

"We are ready to work and support our alliance, but there is no clarity on what exactly we should do," said a local party functionary. Others echoed similar sentiments, noting that while rival party workers are actively engaging voters, MNM cadres remain on the sidelines.

With uncertainty looming over their role in the election process, party workers are now eagerly awaiting concrete instructions. Until then, even as the political temperature continues to soar across Tamil Nadu, MNM cadres in Coimbatore remain in the cold, untouched by the campaign frenzy, caught between loyalty and lack of direction.