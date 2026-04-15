CM Stalin unable to digest 33 per cent quota for women, says Edappadi K Palaniswami

THENI/DINDIGUL: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the amendments in the Constitution proposed by the union government to increase women’s represenation in Parliament and delimitation are not new.

When asked by reporters in Dindigul about Chief Minister M K Stalin’s strong opposition to the convening of a special Parliament session on April 16-18 to discuss the issue, Palaniswami said, “CM M K Stalin is unable to digest the fact that important amendments such as 33% reservation for women will be passed.

The amendment is not a new one. Women are expecting such historic moments where they will get 33% reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, but Stalin is unwilling to accept it because he is afraid of defeat in the election.”

Earlier, campaigning in Theni along with AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, he said it was the AIADMK government which secured a judgment from Supreme Court to increase water storage level in Mullai Periyar dam up to 152 feet after strengthening the structure.