‘Consider service period of regularised PG doctors for super-specialty admissions’: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Selection Committee of the state health department to consider the applications of those post-graduate doctors, who were appointed in regular posts on temporary basis and subsequently regularised, for admission to super-specialty courses in medicine under the in-service quota by considering their entire service period as qualifying service.

Justice M Dhandapani issued the direction on a petition by Dr G Arulvel, who was appointed as assistant surgeon on a temporary basis in 2021 in the regular sanctioned post and was regularised on March 6, 2026, after clearing the special qualifying examination for regularisation.

The petitioner approached the court seeking the issuance of directions to consider his application for the super-specialty course for the 2025-26 academic year as in-service candidate in the Round-II counselling.

“There shall be a direction to the respondents to consider the application of the petitioner and the other similarly placed persons for admission to super-specialty courses for 2025-26 as in-service candidates by considering the period of service rendered by them in the temporary post, which is borne out of the cadre in the time scale of pay, as qualifying service for the purpose of fulfilment of the conditions laid down under clause 7 and 8 of the prospectus,” the judge in a recent order said.

The judge also directed the authorities to receive the applications from all the eligible temporary assistant surgeons who have been under temporary appointment on a post borne out of cadre, and process their application for selection to the super-specialty courses which are yet to be filled under the in-service quota and admit them on the basis of their inter se merit in the relevant courses for 2025-26.