CPI questions appointment of chief secretary Sai Kumar ahead of election

SALEM: CPI senior leader R Mutharasan on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the recent administrative developments, questioning the appointment of Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, and alleging that key decisions during the election period raised serious concerns about institutional neutrality.

Addressing reporters in Salem, he pointed out that Sai Kumar had earlier served as principal secretary to former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and said such appointments, along with the transfer of several senior officials, creates doubts about the independence of the administrative machinery. He further questioned the functioning of the Election Commission of India, alleging that actions during the poll period had raised concerns over fairness and transparency.

"When officials who worked closely with a former chief minister are appointed to top posts during elections, it raises doubts about neutrality," he said.

Mutharasan also accused the BJP-led union government of consistently neglecting Tamil Nadu in fund allocation, claiming that the state received only a small share compared to its contribution. He criticised the imposition of policies such as the National Education Policy, and alleged that financial support was being withheld for not accepting such measures, terming it a threat to federal principles.

Expressing confidence in the electoral outcome, Mutharasan said the DMK-led alliance would secure a decisive victory. "Our alliance has remained strong for nearly a decade, and people have seen the benefits of governance," he said.

Highlighting welfare schemes, he pointed to financial assistance for women, the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren, and pandemic relief measures. "These schemes have reached the people and gained their trust. That is why we are confident of victory," he added.