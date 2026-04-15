Hundi collection row: Madras HC suggests Tamil Nadu take over temple

MADURAI: Observing that hundi collection is not the fiefdom of priests, and witnessing priests fighting for a share in hundi collection — as if it’s their family property’s accrued income — shocks the judicial conscience of the court, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently suggested the state government to take control over the administration of Sri Pandi Muneeswarar Temple in Madurai.

A bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan made the observations while dismissing a batch of appeals by some priests of the temple (widely known as ‘Pandikoil’), against an order passed by a single judge in December 2024, upholding the HR&CE department’s decision to reject the priests’ right over the hereditary trusteeship and hereditary “poosariship” of the temple.

The judges said the case typifies the fable of monkeys fighting over bread: the priests of the shrine of Pandi Muni are squabbling over the division of devotees’ plate offerings and hundi collections, not to serve God but solely for their own personal gain. “Religion is not a cloak for enrichment, nor can piety be promoted for pecuniary gain,” they observed.