I was booked for CAA stir; EPS supported it: CM Stalin

VELLORE/TIRUPATTUR: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday accused the AIADMK of supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and called its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami politically “opportunistic”.

Addressing a campaign meeting at Pallikonda in support of DMK bloc candidates in the Vellore, Anaicut, Katpadi, KV Kuppam and Gudiyatham Assembly constituencies, Stalin said, “Me and over 8,000 people were booked for protesting against the CAA when the AIADMK was in power. We stood by the people.” However, the AIADMK backed the CAA, he said, adding that Palaniswami had voted in support of the Bill.

He further alleged that Palaniswami’s promise to break from the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 was all a “drama”. “Now he has once again formed an alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Stalin also criticised the BJP-led union government of allegedly attempting to weaken Tamil Nadu despite the state following population control measures and achieving a high level of development. He warned against underestimating the state and said that any move to undermine its self-respect would invite a strong response.