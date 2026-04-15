Manifesto for Dalit women in TN pitches land rights, housing and job quota

CHENNAI: Land rights, economic independence and safety form the core of the ‘Dalit Women’s Manifesto 2026’, which lays out a comprehensive framework aimed at transforming the socio-economic status of Dalit women in Tamil Nadu. Released by former IAS officer and convenor of All India forum for Women’s Intellect P Sivakamai, the manifesto envisages structural interventions beginning with land justice.
It proposes setting up a high-power land recovery commission within 100 days to reclaim encroached Panchami lands and redistribute them to landless Dalit women. These lands would be developed through collective farming models and women-led farmer-producer organisations, with the aim of enabling asset ownership and sustainable livelihoods. Housing security is also prioritised through the allocation of permanent houses or apartments for homeless women in Dalit settlements.
It proposes the creation of an Iyothee Thass Women’s Bank to provide collateral-free, zero-interest loans for micro-enterprises. It also envisages transforming Dalit habitations into agro-industrial hubs and mandates 25% reservation for Dalit women in industrial land allotments by agencies such as SIPCOT and SIDCO. To improve market access, it calls for district-level export terminals and up to 50% subsidies for Dalit women-led startups.
The manifesto recommends a dedicated Dalit Women’s Protection Wing in every district under women IPS officers. It also calls for fast-track courts to dispose of cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act within six months, along with a fully funded legal aid system allowing survivors to choose their advocates. It further proposes that compensation for atrocity survivors include access to agriculture land and sustainable livelihood support.
On education, the manifesto pushes for 100% government-funded international scholarships for Dalit women and digital skill vouchers in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and data science.
Employment measures include free heavy vehicle training for one lakh women, universal access to first aid and disaster management training, and strict enforcement of equal wages.