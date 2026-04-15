Off the cuff | The ideal couple?

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju, speaking at an NDA meeting in Madurai on April 7 to introduce actor Sundar C as the alliance’s candidate for Madurai Central, triggered mixed reactions with his remarks. Sharing the stage with Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) president A C Shanmugam and BJP leader Khushbu, Raju praised Sundar C and Khushbu as an “ideal couple”, likening them to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar of the Madurai temple. He further lauded Khushbu’s Tamil oratory despite her North Indian roots, while taking a swipe at PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan’s wife Margaret, saying she lacks similar proficiency.

Saravanan MP

Not on speaking terms

Television crews busied themselves setting up cameras while print reporters looked for seats ahead of a press meet by former AIADMK MLA Pala Karuppiah at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore on Tuesday. As journalists settled in, Karuppiah asked about their affiliations. When one reporter identified himself as being from a Tamil daily linked to DMK, the leader asked him not to raise questions, saying it would disrupt proceedings. He also remarked that the publication would not carry favourable reports on AIADMK. The visibly upset journalist stayed silent, while others quipped that questions were welcome, just not from everyone.

S Senthil Kumar