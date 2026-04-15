Pondy’s 91 per cent voter turnout because of TVK: Nanjil Sampath

CUDDALORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) propaganda secretary Nanjil Sampath said the party would contest in Tamil Nadu, challenging the two Dravidian majors, the DMK and AIADMK, and described it as an unstoppable force.

He was speaking at an election campaign meeting held in Chidambaram on Monday night in support of TVK candidate A Nedunchezhiyan and Cuddalore South District Secretary and Kattumannarkoil constituency candidate S Srinivasan.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “In previous elections, voter turnout has not exceeded 62%, while 38% of people did not vote. In Puducherry, 91% voting was recorded on April 9, which is the result of the efforts sown by TVK leader Vijay now being reaped.”

He said that a turnout of 92% would be recorded in Tamil Nadu in the election to be held on April 23 and added, “Vijay will become the chief minister. He has emerged as a leader to fill the gap in voter participation. He represents the voice of the times. Lakhs of youth are waiting for him. He stands as a leader without the shadow of caste.”

Referring to the response to Vijay, he said, “Even I feel overwhelmed seeing the crowds gathering for him. Wherever he goes, people assemble in large numbers.”

Criticising political alliances, he said, “The DMK has formed an alliance with 26 parties. Under Edappadi K Palaniswami, an alliance of 10 parties including the BJP has been formed. Vijay is emerging as a leader to face both fronts.”