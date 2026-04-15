Remove arches affecting Madurai traffic in three months: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Madurai district authorities to remove all arches that are situated on public roads affecting the free flow of traffic in the district, within three months.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman gave the direction while disposing of a PIL filed by M Saravanan of Madurai in 2019, seeking direction to remove three arches- in Melur Road near MGR Bus stand, in Therkuvasal to Madurai Airport Road near Villapuram, and in Madurai to Theni Road near Virattipathu- in Madurai.

Saravanan stated in his petition that the above arches, which were originally constructed to demarcate entry points to the city, have outlived their purpose and have become obsolete. Their presence, particularly at high-traffic junctions, is creating artificial bottlenecks, impeding vehicular movement, and violating road safety norms prescribed by the Indian Roads Congress, he further claimed, and sought direction to remove them.

However, the government counsels informed that the arch opposite MGR Busstand was already removed, and a tender has been floated for the removal of the arch in KK Nagar after the assembly election. Recording this, the judges disposed of the petition by directing the corporation and the district administration to remove the arches that are causing hindrance to traffic flow in Madurai in three months.