Safety, saffron and subsidies among BJP’s promises to TN voters

CHENNAI: The BJP on Tuesday released its Tamil Nadu Assembly election manifesto, promising measures to enhance women’s safety, curb drug abuse through a dedicated intelligence wing, improve food storage infrastructure for farmers, provide top-ups for central schemes, and expand high-speed rail connectivity.
The party also said Thaipoosam would be declared a state festival to honour Murugan, and that the tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram hilltop would be resumed and protected, underscoring its Hindutva pitch.
The manifesto reiterates key welfare promises aligned with its ally, the AIADMK, which is leading the alliance in Tamil Nadu. These include a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to help families cope with inflation and a monthly support of Rs 2,000 for women.
With a focus on women’s safety, law and order, drug abuse, and rectifying delays in paddy procurement, the party outlined measures targeting the DMK-led government.
On women’s safety, the BJP said it would streamline zero-FIR reporting, ensure victim and witness protection, and establish special fast-track courts for heinous crimes, including sexual offences.
BJP promises interest-free loans of up to Rs 50L for women-led enterprises, 20% procurement quota
The BJP also promised 100% blind-spot-free CCTV coverage in buses, schools and universities, and full utilisation of the Nirbhaya Fund.
To tackle drug abuse, the party proposed setting up a dedicated Tamil Nadu Drug Eradication Department, along with a specialised anti-narcotics task force and a Narcotics Intelligence Wing to monitor sea-based smuggling. Additional measures include a helpline, fast-track courts, and stringent punishment for repeat offenders and drug cartels.
For farmers, the manifesto promises a Rs 3,000 state top-up to the PM-KISAN scheme, taking the total annual assistance to Rs 9,000. It also assured minimum support prices for crops such as tapioca, tomato, mango, banana and chilli, and a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 for small and marginal farmers to take up allied activities such as animal husbandry and aquaculture. Measures to reduce storage losses include panchayat-level steel silos, cold storage facilities, block-level market connector hubs, and district-level strategic reserves.
For fishermen, the party said fishing ban aid would be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, while the lean-period allowance would be raised from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000. It also promised a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 for those aged above 60.
For gig workers, it promised full coverage under the e-Shram portal, a monthly fuel or EV charging subsidy of Rs 1,500, safety kits, and enhanced accident insurance.
On healthcare, the BJP said it would upgrade district government hospitals with additional ambulances, super-speciality wings, dialysis centres, ICUs, operation theatres, wellness centres, paediatric ICUs, and breast milk banks. It also proposed free annual at-home health check-ups for senior citizens, an ECR trauma care centre, expanded motorbike ambulance services, and a Rs 100 crore mission for rare diseases.
The party further promised to overhaul Tamil Nadu’s rail network in coordination with the centre, expand high-speed and regional rail connectivity, and provide a Rs 25,000 state top-up under the PM Surya Ghar scheme. It also pledged to promote tourism through cultural and eco circuits, boost pilgrimage tourism with dedicated initiatives and local darshan slots at major temples, and position Tamil Nadu as the desalination capital of India by adding 500 MLD capacity, creating a ring main water network, and establishing a desalination research centre in Cuddalore.
Additionally, the manifesto promises interest-free loans of up to Rs 50 lakh for women-led enterprises, along with a 20% government procurement quota. It also includes Rs 10 lakh loans for first-generation students, education loan waivers for those unable to repay due to unemployment, job creation and skill development initiatives, support for 2,000 first-time entrepreneurs, a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to purchase e-scooters, AI and robotics training for students, and efforts to place 10 Tamil Nadu cities among the top 100 cleanest in India.