Safety, saffron and subsidies among BJP’s promises to TN voters

CHENNAI: The BJP on Tuesday released its Tamil Nadu Assembly election manifesto, promising measures to enhance women’s safety, curb drug abuse through a dedicated intelligence wing, improve food storage infrastructure for farmers, provide top-ups for central schemes, and expand high-speed rail connectivity.

The party also said Thaipoosam would be declared a state festival to honour Murugan, and that the tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram hilltop would be resumed and protected, underscoring its Hindutva pitch.

The manifesto reiterates key welfare promises aligned with its ally, the AIADMK, which is leading the alliance in Tamil Nadu. These include a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to help families cope with inflation and a monthly support of Rs 2,000 for women.

With a focus on women’s safety, law and order, drug abuse, and rectifying delays in paddy procurement, the party outlined measures targeting the DMK-led government.

On women’s safety, the BJP said it would streamline zero-FIR reporting, ensure victim and witness protection, and establish special fast-track courts for heinous crimes, including sexual offences.