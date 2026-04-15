Six held for hunting spotted deer in Salem

SALEM: Forest department officials arrested six persons for allegedly hunting a spotted deer using an illegal firearm in Salem.

According to sources, acting on specific information received by the District Forest Officer, a team led by the Shevaroyan South Range Officer, along with staff from Sangagiri and Thekkampatti forest ranges, conducted a covert operation in the area of Palaiyur.

During the operation, officials found that a deer had been hunted using a country-made gun at the residence of a person identified as Kumaresan. The meat from the animal was reportedly being cooked at the location. However, when the team attempted to apprehend those involved and seize the materials, the suspects fled the spot.

Following this, a wildlife offence case was registered and a special team was formed to trace them. Acting on further intelligence inputs received by Shevaroyan South Range Officer P Durairamurugan, the suspects were later traced to a location in Chellapillaikuttai. With the help of the public, the suspects were apprehended.

All six suspects were arrested and a case was registered against them. They were later produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to judicial custody at Salem Central Prison. Further probe is on.