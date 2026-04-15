Summer special trains from Chennai to West Bengal’s Santragachi & Mumbai from April 20

CHENNAI: To cater to the demand, the Southern Railway has announced the operation of summer special trains from Chennai to Santragachi in West Bengal and Mumbai.

According to a statement, the MGR Chennai Central -Santragachi express special will leave Chennai at 11.45 pm on April 20 and April 27 (Mondays), and reach Santragachi at 7.45 am the third day. During the return journey, the Santragachi-Chennai Beach express special will leave Santragachi at 10.45 am on April 22 and 29 (Wednesdays), and reach Chennai Beach station at 7.30 pm the next day.

Similarly, the Mumbai CST-MGR Chennai Central express special will depart from Mumbai CST at 12.20 pm on the Sundays during April 19 to June 7 and reach MGR Chennai Central station at 11.30 pm the same day.

In the return direction, the MGR Chennai Central-Mumbai CST express special will leave MGR Chennai Central at 4 am on the Mondays between April 20 and June 8, and reach Mumbai CST at 4.15 am the next day.

Further, the Tambaram-Santragachi express special will leave Tambaram at 10.15 am on April 21 and April 28 (Tuesdays), and reach Santragachi at 6.30 pm the next day.

Advance reservation booking for the above trains is open, the statement added.