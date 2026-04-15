TN Assembly polls: DMK's Duraimurugan eyes record 11th win from Katpadi to keep legacy intact

VELLORE: Around 30 people, mostly women, sit perched at the Vellore Sugar Mill bus stop along the state highway at Arimuthumottur in Katpadi constituency at 7 am on a weekday, chatting among themselves. Within an hour, the crowd swells to nearly 70.
They all have been mobilised by DMK, as the spot is designated as the first halt of Duraimurugan’s campaign. At 87, he is the oldest among the 4,023 candidates in the fray and is aiming to secure his 11th victory — the highest for any politician in the state.
Though he now primarily resides in Chennai, Duraimurugan remains closely associated with Katpadi, the constituency that first elected him in 1971. While he won two subsequent elections from Ranipet, he later returned to Katpadi. Except for 1984 and 1991, he has won every election, representing Katpadi continuously for the past 30 years — a factor seen as both his strength and weakness.
The 2021 election signalled the latter, as he scraped through with a margin of just 746 votes, his narrowest ever. AIADMK’s V Ramu, who gave him a tough fight then, is once again in the fray.
Back at the bus stop, daily life continues alongside the political spectacle. Students gather as the clock ticks past 8 am, while party cadres in red-and-black T-shirts beat drums atop a mini-van to herald his arrival. “You see the roads and basic amenities here — this was all brought by our leader,” says C Manjula, a resident of Vel Nagar.
“People may criticise his age, but experience matters. He worked alongside Kalaignar (late CM M Karunanidhi). How can youngsters match that?” Nadiya Sukanya, a transgender woman waiting with her friends, says, “Duraimurugan should be elected again. He built homes for 29 of us in Thirupakuttai.”
Many long-time supporters, especially the elderly, view his continued presence as a matter of emotional connection, hoping he remains Katpadi’s MLA for as long as possible. Yet all is not well.
Mohan Kandasamy, a businessman who had come to drop his wife and daughter, says, “If he gets elected, it’s of no use,” alleging that the leader visits the constituency only during elections. “Look at the condition of the interior roads. We lack basic facilities. Even for emergencies, we have to travel over 25 km to Adukkamparai Government Hospital.”
“He is finding it difficult to withstand the heat during campaigning, let alone travelling around to understand people’s issues. He comes, waves during elections, and doesn’t return,” adds another voter who did not wish to be named.
As these conversations were under way, a party functionary’s voice blares through a loudspeaker: Soon, our winning candidate will be here. this time, make him win by 80,000 votes. “Last time, he won by barely 700 votes,” quips a resident.
A convoy of bikes carrying party flags speeds past, followed by a campaign vehicle adorned with images of DMK leaders. The waiting crowd springs to life. Women line up along the road, some holding plates of flowers, others performing aarti as the vehicle approaches. Mobile phones rise in unison to capture the moment. Inside the air-conditioned van, Duraimurugan folds his hands and smiles, acknowledging the crowd.
“At several places, sugar mills are shutting down. However, through my efforts, the Vellore Sugar Mills was established and continues to function, supporting livelihoods in this region,” he says over the microphone, his voice occasionally wavering. “Kai thattungo, kai thattungo (applaud, applaud),” a party worker urges the crowd.
Pausing to sip water, Duraimurugan continues, assisted by an aide managing his notes. After outlining promises from DMK manifesto, he leans forward to greet supporters. A crowd gathers around the vehicle, each trying to shake his hand.
Within minutes, the van reverses and moves on, campaign music filling the air. A similar scene unfolds at Sembarayanallore, about two kilometres away. Addressing a crowd of 50-60 people, mostly women, he asks, “Now all the women are speaking about one scheme. What is that scheme?”
“Illatharasi Thittam,” the crowd responds. “Our thalaivar (MK Stalin) has introduced an `8,000 coupon for all women. You can buy anything you want,” he says, referring to the party’s key electoral promise.
By the time the campaign reaches Kugayanellore around 11.15 am, the rising heat has dampened enthusiasm. A smaller group of 30-40 people gathers to greet him.
The morning leg of the campaign has covered several villages, including Eranthangal, Puthur and Serkadu.
Despite his age, the veteran leader continues campaigning through the day along roads that have long defined his political journey. This time, however, his path back to the Assembly may hold unexpected turns.