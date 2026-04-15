TN Assembly polls: DMK's Duraimurugan eyes record 11th win from Katpadi to keep legacy intact

VELLORE: Around 30 people, mostly women, sit perched at the Vellore Sugar Mill bus stop along the state highway at Arimuthumottur in Katpadi constituency at 7 am on a weekday, chatting among themselves. Within an hour, the crowd swells to nearly 70.

They all have been mobilised by DMK, as the spot is designated as the first halt of Duraimurugan’s campaign. At 87, he is the oldest among the 4,023 candidates in the fray and is aiming to secure his 11th victory — the highest for any politician in the state.

Though he now primarily resides in Chennai, Duraimurugan remains closely associated with Katpadi, the constituency that first elected him in 1971. While he won two subsequent elections from Ranipet, he later returned to Katpadi. Except for 1984 and 1991, he has won every election, representing Katpadi continuously for the past 30 years — a factor seen as both his strength and weakness.

The 2021 election signalled the latter, as he scraped through with a margin of just 746 votes, his narrowest ever. AIADMK’s V Ramu, who gave him a tough fight then, is once again in the fray.

Back at the bus stop, daily life continues alongside the political spectacle. Students gather as the clock ticks past 8 am, while party cadres in red-and-black T-shirts beat drums atop a mini-van to herald his arrival. “You see the roads and basic amenities here — this was all brought by our leader,” says C Manjula, a resident of Vel Nagar.