TN election is straight fight between DMK, AIADMK: P Chidambaram

COIMBATORE: The Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is not a four or five-cornered contest as many claim, but a straight fight between the DMK and the AIADMK, said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, while campaigning for the DMK’s Coimbatore South candidate and former minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday.

Highlighting the shifting alliances that have reshaped the political landscape, Chidambaram pointed out that parties like the AMMK, once critical of the AIADMK, are now aligned with it. While smaller parties and NOTA remain options, he said they are unlikely to impact the outcome.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s economic growth, Chidambaram cited NITI Aayog data indicating a 9.8% growth rate in 2025-26, placing the state at the top nationally.

Speaking about the proposed delimitation exercise and its potential impact on southern states, Chidambaram said, “Currently, TN and Puducherry account for 40 Lok Sabha seats, while Uttar Pradesh has 80. Under the proposed changes,

TN’s representation may rise modestly to around 50-60 seats, whereas Uttar Pradesh’s tally could jump to 120 and even approach 140 when population is factored in. This would widen the gap significantly.” He further argued that such an imbalance would weaken Tamil Nadu’s voice in national decision-making.