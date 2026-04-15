Traffic disrupted in Coimbatore as crowds gather to see Vijay

COIMBATORE: Traffic was heavily disrupted on arterial roads in the city owing to traffic changes implemented by the city police ahead of TVK leader actor Vijay's arrival for election campaigning.

Severe congestion was seen on Avinashi Road after police restricted traffic on the GD Naidu flyover to provide special passage for Vijay's convoy. Vehicles were lined up for nearly 10 km from the airport junction through SIDCO, Neelambur and Karumathampatti. Several 108 ambulances were also stuck in traffic. It took nearly two hours to clear traffic after Vijay's vehicle headed towards Tiruppur.

Vijay arrived at 1.30 pm at Avinashi and later proceeded to Perumanallur in Tiruppur district, in Coimbatore, from Chennai on a private jet and proceeded from the airport in an open vehicle, waving to supporters and the public. He displayed the party's whistle symbol to the public with his hands. Despite police erecting barricades to control the swelling crowd, fans moved forward, often crossing barriers to see Vijay.

In view of Vijay's visit, buses and heavy vehicles heading to Singanallur and Tiruppur via Avinashi Road were diverted from Lakshmi Mills through Puliyakulam and Trichy Road. This put bus users waiting at bus stops in Peelamedu and Hopes areas in hardship. Several supporters, including TVK candidate for Sulur constituency NM Sukumar, fainted under heat stress at Kaniyur toll plaza.

A woman identified as B Sudhamani (37) of Sivananda Colony in Coimbatore, lost her five-sovereign gold chain, when she along with her husband and children were waiting on the roadside at Kaniyur Toll Plaza to see Vijay. She filed a complaint with Karumathampatti police.