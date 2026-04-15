Vanathi Srinivasan's sons strengthen BJP's campaign in Kovai North

COIMBATORE: Owing to the absence of the BJP’s Coimbatore North candidate Vanathi Srinivasan following sudden hospitalisation, her two sons have joined the campaign bandwagon. In the past three elections, the duo had worked behind the scenes for their mother, and now, due to unavoidable circumstances, they say they are working on the frontline.

"In this unavoidable situation, to ensure there is no vacuum due to the absence of the candidate, my father, younger brother, uncle and I are working as a unit. Our mother's health is steadily improving. She will be discharged in a day or two and will then come to meet the people. Even though she is in the hospital, the schemes she implemented have earned her a good name among the public. That itself will ensure her victory," said Adarsh V Srinivasan, Vanathi’s elder son.

Vanathi's two sons, Adarsh (27) and Kailash (23) have jumped into the election fray to campaign for their mother.