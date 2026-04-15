Vanathi Srinivasan's sons strengthen BJP's campaign in Kovai North

COIMBATORE: Owing to the absence of the BJP’s Coimbatore North candidate Vanathi Srinivasan following sudden hospitalisation, her two sons have joined the campaign bandwagon. In the past three elections, the duo had worked behind the scenes for their mother, and now, due to unavoidable circumstances, they say they are working on the frontline.
"In this unavoidable situation, to ensure there is no vacuum due to the absence of the candidate, my father, younger brother, uncle and I are working as a unit. Our mother's health is steadily improving. She will be discharged in a day or two and will then come to meet the people. Even though she is in the hospital, the schemes she implemented have earned her a good name among the public. That itself will ensure her victory," said Adarsh V Srinivasan, Vanathi’s elder son.
Vanathi's two sons, Adarsh (27) and Kailash (23) have jumped into the election fray to campaign for their mother.
While BJP functionaries intensified their campaign with the support of AIADMK cadres, the involvement of the duo has added to the momentum.
Adarsh has been leading the campaign efforts, boosting morale among party workers and alliance partners while canvassing in the constituency. On Monday, Kailash joined the campaign trail after returning from London, and carried out intensive door-to-door campaigning.
"This is not a new experience for us. In 2011, when our mother contested the election in Mylapore, we campaigned for her. We continued to work behind the scenes for our mother in the 2016 and 2021 elections as well. Now, due to unavoidable circumstances, we are working directly in the field. Whether we will continue to work in the same manner in the future is not known. The future situation will decide that," said Adarsh.
Vanathi was hospitalised on April 10 due to swelling and pain in her right leg caused by a mild infection. Adarsh said that she will be discharged soon.