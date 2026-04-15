Vijay assures Rs 30K per year for weavers, salary hike for police personnel if TVK comes to power

TIRUPPUR: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), upon coming to power, will create an e-commerce brand to market weavers’ products internationally and will provide Rs 30,000 per year for weavers’ families to offset the burden of volatile yarn prices and power tariff hikes, said TVK president C Joseph Vijay in Tiruppur on Tuesday.
In his maiden visit to Tiruppur district after launching the TVK, Vijay also announced life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh, increase in monthly pension to Rs 3,000 and 50% subsidy on raw materials for all weavers. Further, free electricity for handlooms will be increased to 500 units and 1,500 units for powerlooms.
Earlier, Vijay had announced that the TVK’s election manifesto will be released on April 16. However, he listed some poll promises for weavers, MSMEs, farmers, government employees and police personnel.
“A State Credit Guarantee Fund, valued at Rs 15,000 crore, will be established to protect MSMEs from distress. TVK will suspend peak-hour power tariffs for MSMEs, and tariffs will be regularised after detailed study. We will also provide power tax exemption for five years. Direct capital subsidy of up to 35% will be provided for projects with valuation of up to `50 lakh for modernisation of units,” Vijay announced.
“Crop loans obtained from agricultural cooperative societies by farmers owning less than five acres of land will be waived. We will waive 50% of the loans for farmers owning more than five acres. Legal guarantee will be provided for the minimum support price. We will provide Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 45,000 per tonne for sugarcane.
Crop protection will be ensured under the 100% crop insurance scheme. The Old Pension Scheme will be considered for government employees. All temporary teachers, nurses and clerical staff who have served continuously for five years or more will be made permanent,” Vijay said.
“The basic pay for police personnel will be increased from Rs 18,200 to Rs 25,000. Police personnel engaged in high-stress duties will be provided with a monthly duty allowance of Rs 1,000. The Police Welfare and Working Conditions Act will be implemented, and through it, working hours will be regulated. Washing allowance will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, and police welfare hospitals will be established in major cities. Separate rest rooms and mobile toilets will be introduced for female police personnel,” he added.
“I will not deceive the people of TN with false promises. You can trust me 100%. I have come only for you. Give me just one chance. This must be a ‘whistle’ revolutionary election,” he told a crowd of cheering supporters and party cadre.
TVK’s chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan, district secretary S Balamurugan and others were present.
TVK candidate and 13 others faint during meet
People had started lining up to catch a glimpse of the actor-politician since 11 am, and about 13 people, including six women, fainted. They were administered first aid and taken to the hospital. TVK’s Sulur candidate N M Sukumar, who was waiting in Coimbatore district to welcome Vijay, also fainted shortly after garlanding him.