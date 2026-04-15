Vijay assures Rs 30K per year for weavers, salary hike for police personnel if TVK comes to power

TIRUPPUR: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), upon coming to power, will create an e-commerce brand to market weavers’ products internationally and will provide Rs 30,000 per year for weavers’ families to offset the burden of volatile yarn prices and power tariff hikes, said TVK president C Joseph Vijay in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

In his maiden visit to Tiruppur district after launching the TVK, Vijay also announced life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh, increase in monthly pension to Rs 3,000 and 50% subsidy on raw materials for all weavers. Further, free electricity for handlooms will be increased to 500 units and 1,500 units for powerlooms.

Earlier, Vijay had announced that the TVK’s election manifesto will be released on April 16. However, he listed some poll promises for weavers, MSMEs, farmers, government employees and police personnel.

“A State Credit Guarantee Fund, valued at Rs 15,000 crore, will be established to protect MSMEs from distress. TVK will suspend peak-hour power tariffs for MSMEs, and tariffs will be regularised after detailed study. We will also provide power tax exemption for five years. Direct capital subsidy of up to 35% will be provided for projects with valuation of up to `50 lakh for modernisation of units,” Vijay announced.

“Crop loans obtained from agricultural cooperative societies by farmers owning less than five acres of land will be waived. We will waive 50% of the loans for farmers owning more than five acres. Legal guarantee will be provided for the minimum support price. We will provide Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 45,000 per tonne for sugarcane.