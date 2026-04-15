‘Vijay’s entry positive, but will have no impact on election’: Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR), in a freewheeling chat with TNIE’s MS Thanaraj, discusses a range of issues from Tamil Nadu’s fiscal discipline, welfare expansion, the Madurai metro project and the impact of TVK in this election. Edited Excerpts:

The DMK government has significantly expanded its social welfare schemes in the manifesto. How is it planning to maintain fiscal discipline while sustaining these schemes?

The government follows two key principles. First, it ensures that all expenditures remain within the prescribed fiscal and debt limits. There is no unchecked borrowing. Second, it focuses on the outcomes of these welfare schemes, assessing whether they deliver meaningful, lasting benefits for society rather than being mere handouts.

Tamil Nadu’s experience shows that welfare and fiscal discipline can coexist. Despite implementing extensive social programmes, the state has stayed within its debt limits. At the same time, it has recorded strong economic performance, with around 11.19% real growth and 16% nominal growth in GSDP, indicating a healthy economy.

The broader point is that effective governance balances financial prudence with impactful welfare, keeping debt in check while public spending delivers tangible, long-term outcomes.