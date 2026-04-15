With 7 days to polls, TVK cadres in Salem's Edappadi remain directionless after nomination setback

SALEM: With just seven days left for the 2026 Assembly elections and parties going all out in campaign mode, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) cadres in Edappadi remain in a state of uncertainty, with no clear direction from the leadership even a week after the party was left without a candidate following the rejection of its nomination.

Cadres on the ground say the biggest issue is the complete lack of communication from the leadership, particularly on whether they should support any independent candidate. "Not being able to vote for my own party, for which I worked so hard in this constituency, is more than painful. We don't know whom to support or what to do. Everyone is saying different things -- there is no clarity at all from the leadership," said a cadre, requesting anonymity.

The confusion stems from the events of April 7, when TVK's official candidate M Arunkumar went missing during the scrutiny of nominations at the Edappadi taluk office, triggering tense scenes among party workers gathered there. Both his nomination and his substitute candidate -- his wife A. Nithya -- were rejected for failing to meet the requirement of 10 proposers, leaving the party without a candidate in the constituency.

Amid speculation that the rejection may have been deliberately caused through incomplete filings, the party had filed a missing complaint. However, sources said Arunkumar later informed the police that he had stepped away due to personal reasons. Since then, party members say they have been unable to reach him.