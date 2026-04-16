1973 van used by Periyar for his final anti-caste campaign gets makeover

TIRUCHY: Amid the glare of LED screens, GPS-fitted campaign vans and social media war rooms this election season, a vintage campaign vehicle used by E V Ramasamy — fondly known as Thanthai Periyar — is turning the clock back to a very different era of politics.

At the Periyar Maaligai, the headquarters of the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), a 1973 Fargo van used by Periyar during his final anti-caste campaign is being carefully restored. Backed by sponsors, the effort is focused on preserving its original character rather than modernising it. “We are restoring the vehicle while retaining its original character. It is not just about repainting, but about preserving a piece of history,” said V Anburaj, general secretary of the Dravidar Kazhagam.

The van, bearing registration TMZ 9595, was gifted by the public — through a fundraising effort organised by the Dravidar Kazhagam — to Periyar at Thanjavur on August 19, 1973. Then chief minister M Karunanidhi handed over a gold-crafted key, as leaders and well-wishers marked the occasion with symbolic gifts, reflecting the public reverence he commanded. Though `1 lakh was initially planned, contributions rose to `1.5 lakh under the present DK president K Veeramani, with the surplus handed to Periyar.

The van was tailored to Periyar’s needs, allowing him to address gatherings from within through a modified window, and featuring a bed-like seat for rest between campaign stops. It served him for only about four months, but in that brief time, it became a part of his final public journey.