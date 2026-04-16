Arunthathiyar outfit seeks transfer of poll officials in Coimbatore for favouring DMK

COIMBATORE: Representatives of the Arunthathiyar Community Federation (ACF) appealed to the State Election Commission to transfer all election officials in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, citing actions favouring the DMK.

Addressing the media, Ukkadam Nagenthran, coordinator of ACF alleged that DMK functionaries are violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the district, especially in Coimbatore North, Coimbatore South and Thondamuthur Assembly constituencies.

"DMK functionaries, in an attempt to attract voters, are issuing coupons and offering earrings, nose studs, etc. to the people. Moreover, the people are also confined in sheds to prevent them from attending campaigns of the candidates of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Most of the election officials in the Coimbatore South constituency are favouring the DMK party. However, the State Election Commission has not yet taken steps to replace them," he said.

A Maruthachalam, the Chairman of the National Depressed Classes Peoples Federation, who was also at the press conference, announced the community's support to the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the Assembly election.