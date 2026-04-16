At 54 per cent, Southern Railway tops in digital unreserved ticket booking

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) has secured the top position in the unreserved segment of Indian Railways, with 53.64% of transactions carried out digitally.

Of the total Rs 2,100.28 crore worth of tickets sold through unreserved ticket counters, Rs 1,125.71 crore was paid via digital modes, while cash transactions accounted for Rs 974.57 crore, said an official statement from the Southern Railway (SR) on Wednesday.

In the reserved ticketing segment, the railway ranked second, with 33% of payments-amounting to Rs 324 crore out of Rs 986 crore made through digital channels. The remaining Rs 662 crore was received in cash.

South East Central Railway topped this category with 38% digital transactions, accounting for Rs 123 crore out of Rs 328 crore. The national average for digital payments across Indian Railways stands at 21%.

Other indicators show special trains operated by SR, particularly from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are among the most crowded in the country, carrying the highest number of passengers per train. Additionally, six out of the 10 trains with the highest occupancy in Indian Railways originate from SR, including the Parasuram Express, Vivek Express, and Kerala Express, read the statement.