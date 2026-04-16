Caste calculation behind DMK’s choice for Natham to unseat Viswanathan?

DINDIGUL: The DMK, which has fielded KK Selvakumar Tamilar Desam Katchi (TDK) against AIADMK heavyweight Viswanathan in Natham is banking on votes from the Mutharaiyar community who are in sizeable numbers in the constituency.

Cadres in the local DMK unit who were expecting former MLA and senior leader MA Andi Ambalam, who is a Mutharaiyar to contest in Natham were taken by surprise when Selvakumar, who is also from the community, was given the ticket. According to DMK sources, the high command believes Selvakumar despite being a new face in the constituency will pull in his community votes.

Sources said Viswamanthan, despite hailing from Velambar (Servai) community, has strong connections with the Muthiraiyar community.

Former Sendurai panchayat president Savari Muthu told TNIE,”AIADMK candidate Natham R Viswanathan has significant influence across almost all panchayats in the taluk. Known for his strong grassroots presence, he fosters relationships across various communities.

In times of disputes between groups over local issues, he works hard to resolve them, regardless of political affiliations. This approach has helped him sustain his prominence over the past 20 years.”