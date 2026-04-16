‘Deceptive’ delimitation exercise will affect south states, says Chidambaram

COIMBATORE: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday launched a sharp critique of the Centre’s reported move to fast-track parliamentary proceedings on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, describing it as a “calculated and deceptive exercise” that could significantly disadvantage southern states.
Speaking to reporters at a hotel in Coimbatore, Chidambaram questioned the urgency behind convening Parliament for the exercise, arguing that there was no compelling reason why the session could not be delayed by a few days.
The former Union minister said he had not yet examined the draft Bill but believed it to be authentic, as similar details had appeared across multiple publications.
Backing the DMK’s call for a fair and transparent approach, Chidambaram dismissed the proposal to first increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and then carry out delimitation as “misleading”. He explained that while Tamil Nadu’s current 39 Lok Sabha seats could be temporarily increased to 58, the subsequent delimitation process might reduce them to 46. In contrast, he pointed out that Uttar Pradesh’s representation could rise from 80 to 120 seats and further increase to around 140 after delimitation, thereby tilting the balance of power.
He warned that the share of MPs from the five southern states, currently about 24.3%, could fall to nearly 20.7%, effectively weakening their collective voice in Parliament. “This is not merely a technical exercise, but it has deep political consequences for federal balance,” he observed.
Chidambaram also reiterated the Congress’ support for 33% reservation for women in Parliament, noting that the party had consistently advocated expanding representation and had raised the demand during the 2024 election.
Taking aim at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, he criticised his response to the issue, alleging that EPS simply echoed the assurances given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Is he merely relying on someone else’s words?” Chidambaram asked, questioning the independence of his stance.
He added that the timing of the parliamentary session was politically motivated, aimed at disrupting intensive poll campaigning during the crucial final days.