‘Deceptive’ delimitation exercise will affect south states, says Chidambaram

COIMBATORE: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday launched a sharp critique of the Centre’s reported move to fast-track parliamentary proceedings on delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, describing it as a “calculated and deceptive exercise” that could significantly disadvantage southern states.

Speaking to reporters at a hotel in Coimbatore, Chidambaram questioned the urgency behind convening Parliament for the exercise, arguing that there was no compelling reason why the session could not be delayed by a few days.

The former Union minister said he had not yet examined the draft Bill but believed it to be authentic, as similar details had appeared across multiple publications.

Backing the DMK’s call for a fair and transparent approach, Chidambaram dismissed the proposal to first increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and then carry out delimitation as “misleading”. He explained that while Tamil Nadu’s current 39 Lok Sabha seats could be temporarily increased to 58, the subsequent delimitation process might reduce them to 46. In contrast, he pointed out that Uttar Pradesh’s representation could rise from 80 to 120 seats and further increase to around 140 after delimitation, thereby tilting the balance of power.