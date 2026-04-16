DMK urges ECI to clarify on DGP appointment

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged the ECI to issue a corrigendum or clarification to its April 2 order, stating that Dr Sandeep Rai Rathore has been appointed only as DGP (in-charge) till the completion of the elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter sent to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and other Election Commissioners on Wednesday, DMK treasurer and MP T R Baalu said the ECI has no power to appoint a regular Head of Police Force, and that any such appointment must follow the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court in Prakash Singh vs Union of India.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s directions, Baalu pointed out that the DGP must be selected by the state government from amongst three senior-most officers empanelled for the rank by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Recalling the sequence of events in TN, Baalu noted that the last regular DGP, Shankar Jiwal, retired on August 31, 2025, and disputes subsequently arose between the state and the UPSC over the constitution of Empanelment Committee for the selection of DGP. “Even before the appointment of a regular DGP, the model code of conduct came into effect on March 15,” the letter said.

Pointing out that the EC had appointed DGPs in other states stating that they are ‘DGP (in-charge) until election process’, Baalu said that the EC order appointing Rathore mentions him as DGP/HoPF and doesn’t state that it will be till the completion of election process in TN.