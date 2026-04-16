DMK won’t be back in saddle after polls: PM Modi

KANNIYAKUMARI: Remaining upbeat about the NDA crossing the finish line in the upcoming polls, after holding a road show at Nagercoil here in support of the alliance candidates on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the DMK would be ousted in the hustings, as the people of Tamil Nadu are done with its “misgovernance and corruption”.

In a post on X, Modi said, “It’s clear that Tamil Nadu doesn’t want any more of DMK’s misgovernance and corruption. The NDA will provide pro-people, good governance to the state.”

In another post, the PM said, “The road show in Nagercoil today was truly remarkable, reflecting the strong and growing support for the NDA across Tamil Nadu.”

He added, “The route was filled with energy , enthusiasm, with people from all walks of life coming out in large numbers. It was particularly gladdening to see youth and women come to bless us. This overwhelming participation is a clear indication that the desire for development and good governance is strong across Tamil Nadu.”

There is immense disappointment with the DMK’s performance.The gap between their promises and delivery is evident, and people are increasing angry about issues of misgovernance, lack of accountability and tangible outcomes, the PM said in the post.

Accompanied by Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, TN BJP former president K Annamalai and former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan, the PM kick-started the road show around 4.35 pm in an open vehicle from Veppamoodu junction to Vadasery, covering more than one km.