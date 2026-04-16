DMK’s Rs 8K coupon models violate poll code, says CEO

CHENNAI: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer has said that DMK functionaries issuing Rs 8,000 coupon models to the public violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and action will be taken against those who issued such coupons in many districts.

On Wednesday, a DMK functionary, in a post on X, said DMK has obtained prior permission from ECI to canvass votes by distributing Rs 8,000 coupon models to the public and that if members of the other parties raise objections to this, the DMK workers should show them a copy of the permission. The functionary also posted a certificate obtained by DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi.

Responding to this, the CEO’s office said, “The certificate was issued solely for the purpose of broadcasting content on electronic media, and it will not apply to issuing printed campaign materials, particularly pamphlets or handbills. All such printed materials must be prepared in compliance with Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, as well as the MCC in force.”

The CEO’s office also said that the information that permission has been obtained to issue printed Rs 8,000 coupon models is incorrect and liable to mislead voters.