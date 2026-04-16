INTERVIEW | ‘DMK will challenge delimitation based solely on population’: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaks to TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu on why delimitation threatens to convert Tamil Nadu’s demographic discipline into a democratic deficit — and what the party plans to do about it. Edited excerpts:
Can you explain the DMK’s reasons for its fierce opposition to delimitation now, since full clarity on how exactly the exercise will happen is still not available?
Our objection is rooted in the basic premise of natural justice. Tamil Nadu has successfully implemented the centre’s family planning initiatives over the past decades, effectively managing our demographic growth. Penalising progressive states by reducing our parliamentary representation because we managed our population effectively is a mockery of cooperative federalism. It essentially turns our demographic success into a democratic deficit.
At a time when states like TN and West Bengal are busy with elections, introducing delimitation under the pretext of the Women’s Reservation Bill raises serious concerns.
There appear to be two clear motives: to pass the Bill without proper involvement of the opposition, and to divert attention during the elections from other national issues.
What is the DMK’s Plan B if the BJP manages to pass these amendments in a manner that will indeed reduce Tamil Nadu’s voice in the Lok Sabha?
The DMK does not merely protest; we strategise. Our roadmap involves building a robust consensus among all performing states, southern and beyond, to legally and constitutionally challenge any delimitation that relies solely on raw population metrics. We will push for fair parliamentary representation or a financial and legislative restructuring.
The BJP is alleging that the opposition is trying to thwart the implementation of 33% reservation for women.
If they are willing to allocate 181 seats out of the current 543 in Parliament right now, we wholeheartedly welcome it. However, what we object to is tying this 33% reservation to a highly uncertain, future delimitation exercise. I have clearly stated on the floor of Parliament that this is not a ‘gift’ to be welcomed blindly, but an act of correcting historical bias and injustice.
Women do not want to be put on a pedestal or worshipped; we demand to be respected as equals. The reservation Bill passed must be implemented immediately, not held hostage to bureaucratic delays designed for political mileage.
There is criticism that the DMK isn’t giving enough representation to women.
We have fielded women in 19 of the 164 seats we are contesting this time. I am the first to admit that this is part of an ongoing journey, not the final destination. However, one must look at the foundation we have built. It was the DMK that pioneered women’s reservation in local bodies, fundamentally changing grassroots governance.
Among the key criticisms of the opposition is that TN is not safe for women under the DMK.
The opposition relies on manufactured alarmism because it cannot dispute our governance record. NCRB data clearly shows that TN is safer compared to many BJP-ruled states.
As per 2023 data, crimes against women in TN stand at 8,943, far lower than Uttar Pradesh (66,381), Maharashtra (47,101), and Bihar (22,962). Our approach is also systemic. Around 43% of police stations in TN are headed by women, and we use digital tools like the Kavalan SOS app and the Safe City Project. When incidents occur, we do not hide them; we ensure swift action, scientific investigation, and a fair judicial process.
DMK president and CM M K Stalin’s framing of this election as ‘Delhi vs TN’ has been criticised by the AIADMK. Moreover, there is a view that the BJP is growing in TN in recent years because of the overuse of ‘anti-BJP’ rhetoric by DMK.
Firstly, stating facts is not ‘rhetoric’. The BJP’s so-called growth is largely a manufactured perception, amplified by media optics and massive financial resources. Our campaign is predominantly focused on our ‘Dravidian model’ of governance and the 404 promises we have fulfilled.
However, we are framing it as ‘Delhi vs TN’ because the AIADMK has willingly outsourced its political agency to Delhi. It is no longer an independent party fighting for state rights; it has become a silent enabler of the BJP’s centralising agenda.
TVK is a regional party and they are also opposing the BJP. How do you see Vijay’s entry?
Politics is an arena of deep ideological conviction and immense public responsibility. What we are witnessing is an individual stepping onto the electoral stage without stating a clear ideology or position on key political issues. Vijay does not oppose the BJP but instead targets the DMK, relying on cinematic catchphrases.
Don’t you think the DMK may have to seek TVK’s support at some point, given the regional forces opposing the BJP-led union government?
This is an impossible situation.