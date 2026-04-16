INTERVIEW | ‘DMK will challenge delimitation based solely on population’: Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaks to TNIE’s Prabhakar Tamilarasu on why delimitation threatens to convert Tamil Nadu’s demographic discipline into a democratic deficit — and what the party plans to do about it. Edited excerpts:

Can you explain the DMK’s reasons for its fierce opposition to delimitation now, since full clarity on how exactly the exercise will happen is still not available?

Our objection is rooted in the basic premise of natural justice. Tamil Nadu has successfully implemented the centre’s family planning initiatives over the past decades, effectively managing our demographic growth. Penalising progressive states by reducing our parliamentary representation because we managed our population effectively is a mockery of cooperative federalism. It essentially turns our demographic success into a democratic deficit.

At a time when states like TN and West Bengal are busy with elections, introducing delimitation under the pretext of the Women’s Reservation Bill raises serious concerns.

There appear to be two clear motives: to pass the Bill without proper involvement of the opposition, and to divert attention during the elections from other national issues.