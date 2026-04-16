Kidnap of Madurai businessman's daughters: Life-term of four confirmed, five freed

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has acquitted five persons and confirmed the life sentence of four in a case pertaining to the kidnapping of two minor daughters of a Madurai businessman for ransom in 2017.

A bench of justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan passed the order recently on a batch of appeals filed by all nine persons, who were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by Mahila Court in Madurai in 2022.

According to the prosecution, the two girls, aged 4 and 8, were on their way to school by car on November 16, 2017, when three men, two of whom posed as traffic policemen, intercepted the car. They administered an injection to the driver, which made him unconscious and thereafter kidnapped the girls. Subsequently, they demanded `50 lakh from their father and dropped the girls near their house after collecting the ransom.

Based on a complaint lodged by their father, police registered a case against 10 persons- S Ravindran, who is said to be the mastermind, his wife Kaladevi, R Kannan alias Pitchaikannu, K Maniraj, K Manikandan, Vairamuthu, J Gunasekaran, A Jeevajothi, K Radhakrishnan and Chinnadurai and seized the ransom amount and a car bought by Ravindran from the amount.