Six DMK cadre distribute ‘Rs 8000 coupons’, booked

COIMBATORE: Six DMK cadres, including a ward secretary, were booked by the city police for violating the model code of conduct by distributing Rs 8,000 coupons to voters at Ram Nagar in the city.

Police said on April 9, suspects identified as Sethuraman, the ward secretary of DMK, and cadres Ramamoorthy, Majestic Chinnaraj, Kannammal and two other women allegedly went door-to-door in VN Thottam on Vivekananda Road at Ram Nagar and distributed gift coupons worth Rs 8,000 each to the public.

Pointing to MCC violation, D Raviraj of Ramnagar filed a petition with the Judicial Magistrate Court - II and obtained permission to register a case. Based on the order, Kattoor police booked a case against the suspect under sections 173 of BNS and 127 of Representation of People Act, 1951.

In another incident, Kattoor police booked a digital printing press owner for printing the Rs 8,000 coupons. On April 2, learning about a quarrel between members of BJP and AIADMK, with DMK cadres at Prathiksha Digital Studio at Gandhipuram for distributing election gift coupons, a team of election officials went to investigate. The team found 170 unfilled forms containing voter details along with coupons each worth Rs 8,000. They were seized.

Based on a complaint by Geetha Sree, Katoor police registered a case against Vengatesh (44) of Gandhipuram on Tuesday.