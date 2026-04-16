Tamil Nadu tops CBSE Class 10 results with 99.92 per cent pass rate, girls outshine boys

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu topped the country in pass percentage in the Class 10 CBSE exams, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, with 99.92% of students clearing the test. This is a slight improvement from the last year when the state had recorded a pass percentage of 99.86%. The state was followed by Kerala (99.80%), Andhra Pradesh (99.79%) and Punjab (99.78%). The national pass percentage stood at 93.70%.

Of the 1,11,699 students from 1,544 schools across Tamil Nadu who registered, 1,11,603 appeared for the exams and 1,11,509 cleared it. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 99.96%, with 50,851 of the 50,873 girls who appeared clearing the exam.

Among boys, 60,658 out of 60,730 candidates passed, registering a pass percentage of 99.9%. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 99.24%, while government-aided schools achieved 100%. Independent schools registered 99.92% and Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded 99.98%.