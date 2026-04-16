Three class 12 students from Sivakasi killed as omni bus collides with bike

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three Class 12 students from Sivakasi were killed when an omni bus collided with the two-wheeler on which the boys were riding on the wrong side on Sattur-Kovilpatti highway in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased were identified as L Gokul (17), S Prasanna (17), and S Yuvaraj (17), all of whom were studying in the same school.

According to sources, the boys were proceeding towards Kovilpatti when an omnibus en route from Kanniyakumari to Chennai collided head-on with the bike. Yuvaraj and Prasanna sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Gokul, who suffered critical injuries, succumbed while being rushed to the Government Hospital in Sattur.

On receiving information, the Sattur Taluk police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem at the Sattur Government Hospital. A case has been registered against the bus driver, Armstrong (35), a native of Kanniyakumari.