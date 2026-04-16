Vellore: Non-medical staff sacked for giving IV drip in Government Hospital

VELLORE: A multi-purpose health worker (MPHW) was terminated from service at Arcot Government Hospital after she allegedly wrongly administered an intravenous drip to a patient.

According to the patient’s relative, A Gubendran, the patient was admitted on Tuesday with food poisoning. “Around 11 pm, the patient had to be given drips, but the nurse and duty doctor were attending to another emergency case.

The sanitary staff then administered the drip. After some time, blood started flowing back into the tube,” he said. Gubendran recorded the incident, and the video has since gone viral online. He questioned how staffers without medical training could perform such procedures.

Following this, health authorities in Ranipet conducted an inquiry. Joint Director of Health Services Dr Theerthalingam said the issue occurred as a clamp on the drip line was not secured. “MPHW staff are not authorised to perform clinical duties. Due to an emergency, this lapse occurred,” he said.