Black flag stir ‘just a trailer’, centre should not wish to see the main picture, says Stalin

NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday warned that protests against delimitation would intensify, calling the state-wide black flag demonstrations “just a trailer” of what lies ahead.
“We have hoisted black flags today against delimitation, this is just a trailer. The centre should not wish to see the main picture,” Stalin said after hoisting a black flag and burning a copy of the proposed Delimitation Bill in Namakkal.
Campaigning for alliance candidates, he said Tamil Nadu would not remain a silent spectator if its political rights were undermined. “If Tamil people could take to the streets for language, will we not come out for our rights? We are ready to face even a thousand emergencies,” he said.
Stalin said India is a union of states and warned that any threat to State rights would be firmly opposed. “Whatever Delhi says, others may bow down, but Tamil Nadu will never bow down,” he added.
Describing delimitation as a direct threat, he alleged that the exercise would skew representation in favour of northern states. He said southern States that had implemented population control measures were now being “punished”, while those with higher population growth would gain more seats.
Citing data, he said Tamil Nadu’s population had grown from around four crore in 1971 to about eight crore, while Uttar Pradesh’s had risen from roughly eight crore to over 20 crore. “If this becomes the basis, how will this be fair?” he asked.
Stalin reiterated that delimitation should continue to be based on the 1971 census for at least another 25 years, arguing that using current figures would dilute the state’s voice in Parliament.
Targeting BJP and AIADMK, he alleged that the centre and its allies were attempting to “crush the voice of Tamil Nadu”. He criticised AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, claiming the party had “surrendered” to BJP.
Warning of wider implications, Stalin said such measures could erode State rights, threaten reservation policies and lead to the imposition of Hindi. “This is why I call this election Tamil Nadu versus Delhi,” he said.
Meanwhile, DMK organisational secretary RS Bharathi staged a protest in Chennai, saying the proposed Bill lacked written safeguards for southern states.
DMK alliance partners hoist black flag at party offices & houses across state
Chennai: The partners in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Thursday hoisted black flags at their party headquarters and the houses of party functionaries as part of the protests against the union government’s reported delimitation move.
The CPI alleged that the proposed constitutional amendment would weaken the political strength of Tamil Nadu and other southern states in Parliament. In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the move would create a serious imbalance in the number of MPs between northern and southern states.
He claimed that the share of southern states in Parliament could come down from 24% to 20%. He further alleged that while the centre claims to increase seats for all states, the rise would be much higher in northern states, which would be unfair.