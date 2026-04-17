Black flag stir ‘just a trailer’, centre should not wish to see the main picture, says Stalin

NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday warned that protests against delimitation would intensify, calling the state-wide black flag demonstrations “just a trailer” of what lies ahead.

“We have hoisted black flags today against delimitation, this is just a trailer. The centre should not wish to see the main picture,” Stalin said after hoisting a black flag and burning a copy of the proposed Delimitation Bill in Namakkal.

Campaigning for alliance candidates, he said Tamil Nadu would not remain a silent spectator if its political rights were undermined. “If Tamil people could take to the streets for language, will we not come out for our rights? We are ready to face even a thousand emergencies,” he said.

Stalin said India is a union of states and warned that any threat to State rights would be firmly opposed. “Whatever Delhi says, others may bow down, but Tamil Nadu will never bow down,” he added.

Describing delimitation as a direct threat, he alleged that the exercise would skew representation in favour of northern states. He said southern States that had implemented population control measures were now being “punished”, while those with higher population growth would gain more seats.

Citing data, he said Tamil Nadu’s population had grown from around four crore in 1971 to about eight crore, while Uttar Pradesh’s had risen from roughly eight crore to over 20 crore. “If this becomes the basis, how will this be fair?” he asked.