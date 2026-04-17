‘CM aware delimitation will be fair, yet staging protests’: EPS attacks Stalin at Coimbatore rally

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of adopting “double standards” on the delimitation issue and questioned the DMK’s black flag protests against the Centre.

Addressing a campaign meeting at VKK Menon Road in Gandhipuram, Coimbatore, he said Stalin was aware that delimitation would be implemented by the union government but was now attempting to claim credit through protests.

The CM is aware that the delimitation exercise would be carried out by the union government fairly. Yet, even if there are any changes in the final form, he would claim they were the result of his black flag protests,” EPS said. The BJP-led centre would not bow down to such tactics and would implement delimitation beyond the expectations of Stalin and his allies, he added.

Palaniswami said the union government had assured that Tamil Nadu and other states would not be affected. “Except Stalin, all people will be happy. The people of Coimbatore are aware. Stalin is afraid of the upcoming Assembly elections; that is why he is raising this issue despite assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said, adding that he did not see any black flags during his visit.

He also alleged that Stalin was raising the issue to stall women’s reservation and prevent the goodwill of the centre.

Palaniswami campaigned for AIADMK-BJP candidates Amman K Arjunan, K R Jayaram and Vanathi Srinivasan.

In a sharp attack on DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, he described him as a virus, claiming he was “more dangerous than Covid-19”.

“This virus from Karur is more dangerous than Covid-19. There was medicine for Covid-19, but there is none for this. After destroying Karur, he has come to Coimbatore,” he said, urging voters to “chase him out”.