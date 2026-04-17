CM spreading canards fearing poll defeat: EPS attacks Stalin over delimitation row: EPS

CHENNAI: Dismissing the DMK’s charge about delimitation’s adverse effect on Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the CM of adopting “double standards” and questioned the need for black flag protest.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has already assured that Tamil Nadu and other states would not be affected, but fearing defeat in the Assembly polls, the CM is spreading misinformation about delimitation,”

EPS said during a poll rally in Coimbatore. “Except Stalin, everyone else will be happy. He (Stalin) opposes 33% reservation for women to prevent the central government from gaining credit,” EPS said.

Terming the bill a positive step, former state BJP chief K Annamalai said the amendment would increase Tamil Nadu’s seats in Parliament.