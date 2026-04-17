Conspiracy to cheat Tamil Nadu, southern states: Thirumavalavan slams Centre’s delimitation move

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday condemned the union government’s move to introduce a constitutional amendment bill for delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, terming it a “conspiracy to betray Tamil Nadu and other southern states.” He also called on his party cadres to stage black flag protests across the state.

In a statement, Thirumavalavan said the BJP-led Centre had introduced the delimitation bill in Parliament under the guise of implementing the Women’s Reservation Act. “There is no objection to providing reservation for women.

The VCK’s stand is that women must be given 50% reservation instead of the proposed 33%,” he said, referring to the Women’s Reservation Bill which was passed with the support of all parties in 2023, and opposition parties had demanded its implementation from the 2024 general elections itself.

Recalling that the centre had earlier maintained that the women’s quota would come into force only after the next Census and subsequent delimitation, Thirumavalavan said, “Now, suddenly, the government has convened a special session of Parliament announcing that it will grant reservation for women.”