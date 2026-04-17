Eight killed as tourist van plunges into gorge on Valparai ghat road in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a heartbreaking incident, eight people lost their lives when a van from Kozhikode in Kerala carrying around 16 tourists overturned and plunged into a gorge on the Valparai ghat road in Coimbatore district on Friday evening. Rescue teams are working to identify others.

The van was descending from Valparai to Pollachi when the accident occurred at the 13th hairpin bend (13th U-turn curve) on the Valparai ghat section.

The vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned, falling into the deep valley beside the road.

The locals who had witnessed the accident said that the tourist vehicle veered off from the 13th hairpin bend and landed near the ninth bend crossing between bends. Four people who were found alive were shifted to Coimbatore District Headquarters Hospital at Pollachi and the search to find others is being continued with the support of the forest department.

The exact number of injured is not yet confirmed, but several are reported to have sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information, police reached the accident site and have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.