Illegal truck parking under Madampatti bridge raises safety concerns on Coimbatore ring road

COIMBATORE: Motorists using the Western Ring Road have voiced growing concern over traffic disruptions caused by the unauthorised parking of heavy vehicles beneath a bridge at Madampatti.

According to regular commuters, several multi-axle and goods trucks are being parked under the bridge at night, leading to congestion and reduced road space in the underpass. The situation is further aggravated by poor lighting in the stretch, making it difficult for drivers to navigate safely, especially late at night and in the early morning hours.

Daily commuters say the problem has been persisting for some time, with little visible intervention from authorities. "It becomes extremely risky to drive through that stretch after dark. The trucks occupy a major portion of the road, and with inadequate lighting, it's hard to judge space," said a motorist who frequently travels on the route.

Residents and road users have pointed out that the Western Ring Road is a key corridor for vehicles bypassing city traffic, and such obstructions defeat its purpose. They have also expressed concern that the situation could potentially lead to accidents if not addressed promptly.