Kin of farmer shot in Alangulam face online abuse as police firing case sparks controversy

In the video, a youth is seen saying “Some people claim that the police officer is casteist. If what they say is true, how long would it have taken for him to direct the gun at the farmer’s chest instead of his legs?” He continues “A policeman is accountable for even a single bullet that is fired from his gun. Esakkiraja used four bullets, which should have not been done without a reason.

As Esakkiraja’s life was at risk, he shot Manikandan in self-defence. If something had happened to Esakkiraja, people would have staged protests saying there is no safety even for police.” Commenting on the video, Manikandan’s brother P Sivan Ponraj said, “Soon after shooting my brother, Esakkiraja chased me away from the scene, threatened my panicked elderly father to talk in favour of his action and videographed it.

The inspector also recorded a similar video. The videos have intentionally been leaked to social media users to portrait my brother as a ganja addict. It took at least two days for my father to come out of trauma,” he added. Sources said Esakkiraja and two other personnel brought Manikandan from his residence to his farm in a two wheeler to check if he was tapping toddy or sap (pathaneer).

Heated arguments arose between the two followed by a scuffle. As Esakkiraja was allegedly injured, he fired four bullets towards Manikandan, of which three hit his legs, allegedly in front of his minor niece and nephew. Manikandan is still undergoing treatment. Esakkiraja, meanwhile has been placed under suspension. Manikandan, his family members and Esakkiraja have been booked in separate cases.