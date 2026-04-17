Madras HC tells ISPs, cable operators not to telecast 'Jana Nayagan'

The Madras High Court has temporarily restrained internet service providers and cable TV operators from illegally telecasting actor-turned-politician Vijay’s much-trumpeted movie Jana Nayagan. The interim injunction was granted by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on Thursday while hearing applications filed by KVN Productions, the producers of the movie, which has hit a roadblock after the Central Board for Film Certification did not issue the certification earlier this year.

The court has adjourned the case to June 2, 2026, for further hearing. Recently, portions of the movie were illegally streamed on online platforms, forcing the producers to knock on the doors of the police and court. The movie, stated to be the last one by Vijay before his full-time engagement in politics, was scheduled for release on January 9 this year.

When CBFC did not clear the release, the producers approached the High Court. The petitioner-company alleged that the delay is unjustifiable, but CBFC contended that it was forwarded to the revising committee, since one of the members of the examining committee raised objections to cer tain scenes and dialogues. A single judge had ordered the issuance of certification forthwith, but the order was stayed by the division bench immediately.

The producers approached the Supreme Court, but no relief was granted. Later, the division bench set aside the single judge’s order and reverted to the judge. However, the producers with drew the petition. The revising committee is yet to announce its decision.