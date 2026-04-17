Make BJP omit Deepathoon from poll manifesto, CPI urges ECI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the CPI on Thursday urged people to reject the BJP’s election manifesto, which has promised to light the deepam at the disputed deepathoon in Thiruparankundram (Madurai district), alleging that it could disturb religious harmony and social peace in the state. The party also urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene and remove portions that may incite religious sentiments.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said Tamil Nadu has long maintained communal harmony. He alleged that the BJP’s manifesto has been prepared with the aim of promoting majority-based religious politics for electoral gains.

According to him, the party, guided by the RSS ideology, has been trying to divide people on religious lines to secure votes. He further claimed that the BJP has been spreading hatred against minority communities, especially Muslims. Veerapandian accused the party of sharing false information about places of worship and creating distorted historical narratives to provoke tensions among people.