Only legislature can take a call on law against caste killing, can’t order it: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL petition filed seeking the enactment of a special legislation against honour killing by observing that the court cannot issue such a direction, as the same is the domain of the legislature.

A bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and P Vadamalai made the observations on the petition filed by SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi on the sidelines of the alleged honour killing of a techie, Kavin Selvaganesh, in Tirunelveli last year. Besides seeking enactment of the special law, Gandhimathinathan also sought directions for a court-monitored investigation and payment of Rs 50 lakh compensation to Kavin’s family.

He alleged that the two CB-CID investigation officers — superintendent and inspector — hailed from the MBC community, to which the accused persons belonged. He further claimed that, according to the victim’s father, the victim was allegedly threatened by the CB-CID inspector before the murder.

Moreover, the mother of the first accused, who is also a sub-inspector of police, has been booked by the police, but has not been arrested yet, he added. He, therefore, sought a direction that the investigation should be monitored by a district judge.