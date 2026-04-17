Only legislature can take a call on law against caste killing, can’t order it: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday disposed of a PIL petition filed seeking the enactment of a special legislation against honour killing by observing that the court cannot issue such a direction, as the same is the domain of the legislature.
A bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and P Vadamalai made the observations on the petition filed by SMA Pon Gandhimathinathan of Thoothukudi on the sidelines of the alleged honour killing of a techie, Kavin Selvaganesh, in Tirunelveli last year. Besides seeking enactment of the special law, Gandhimathinathan also sought directions for a court-monitored investigation and payment of Rs 50 lakh compensation to Kavin’s family.
He alleged that the two CB-CID investigation officers — superintendent and inspector — hailed from the MBC community, to which the accused persons belonged. He further claimed that, according to the victim’s father, the victim was allegedly threatened by the CB-CID inspector before the murder.
Moreover, the mother of the first accused, who is also a sub-inspector of police, has been booked by the police, but has not been arrested yet, he added. He, therefore, sought a direction that the investigation should be monitored by a district judge.
When the case was heard on Thursday, Additional Advocate General M Ajmal Khan informed the court that pursuant to the filing of the petition, the CB-CID completed the investigation and filed the final report in November 2025. He added that sufficient compensation has been paid to Kavin’s family as per the relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act.
With regard to the special legislation, he told the court that the government has appointed a former High Court judge to file a report on the necessity and feasibility of introducing such legislation. Pointing out that the court cannot issue a direction to enact a new legislation as the same falls within the domain of the legislature, judges disposed of the petition.