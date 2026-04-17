Petitions in Madras High Court flag asset discrepancies in Vijay’s affidavits, seek probe before polls

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court alleging discrepancies in the details of assets submitted in the affidavits accompanying the nomination papers of actor-turnedpolitician Vijay filed in the Perambur and Tiruchy-East Assembly constituencies. The petition, filed by V Vignesh, a voter of Perambur in Chennai, pointed out that the actor has declared assets of Rs 115.13 crore in the affidavit filed in Perambur segment, whereas he has shown Rs 220.15 crore in the affidavit for Tiruchy-East segment.

“When read in conjunction with the statutory filings made before the returning officers discloses multiple layers of inconsistencies which, each in itself, raises grave concerns and taken together, clearly make out a prima facie case for probe.

This was not a general or approximate declaration but a precise quantified disclosure made on oath before a statutory authority,” he said in the petition. He prayed the court to issue directions to the authorities including the director general of Income Tax (Investigations), ECI and the returning officers of the respective segments to probe asset discrepancies and suppression of facts.

He wanted the court to direct the authorities to publish the probe report before polling day (April 23) as he has a fundamental right to know the correct details of candidate assets. Another petition filed by Goutham Siva, a voter from Mylapore constituency, alleged that the affidavits accompanying the nomination papers BJP candidate Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the ongoing 2026 Assembly polls reveal irregularities, distortion of declared assets and unexplained changes in the financial exposure.

An independent candidate facing polls in Villivakkam segment, advocate G Devarajan, filed a petition in the high court alleging that TVK’s candidate Aadhav Arjuna has failed to furnish assets and shares held by his wife Daisy Aadhav Ar juna in 14 companies.