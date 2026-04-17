Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Tamil Nadu with 3 rallies; unlikely to meet Stalin

CHENNAI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Tamil Nadu for Assembly election in three public meetings on Saturday. Interestingly, multiple sources told TNIE that Rahul is unlikely to meet DMK president MK Stalin during this visit.

The visit comes amid murmurs that strain in the relation between the two parties following the seat-sharing talks persists and this has led to the delay in Rahul’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

As of now, Stalin is scheduled to leave for Madurai on Friday afternoon for campaign and would return to Chennai from Coimbatore on Saturday night. Rahul, meanwhile, is expected to reach Chennai around 11 am on Saturday.

He will address a meeting at Ponneri in Tiruvallur district for Congress candidate Durai Chandrasekar. He will then address another meeting at Sholingur in Ranipet for his party’s Muni Rathinam and later at Thuraiyur in Tiruchy for Congress candidate M Lenin Prasad.