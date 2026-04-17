Theyyam adds colour to campaign rallies, draws crowds in south TN

MADURAI: Elections have set the stage for some song and dance.

Political parties have taken a fancy to innovative ideas to reach out so that they are shown in the best light during the elections. They have roped in the services of Madurai’s fancy lighting theyyam troupe performers to attract crowds for canvassing.

With the campaign gaining momentum, Kerala’s theyyam dance is much in demand across the southern districts. Various parties are increasingly incorporating traditional and visual attractions to catch people’s eye and energise campaign events. Madurai Event teams are at the hub of supplying fancy lighting theyyam and titan mascot performers across the southern districts for attracting crowds during election campaign.

S Ravi Bharathi, theyyam artiste and organiser of fancy lighting theyyam troupe, told TNIE, “My father Ranjeet Kumar is a folk artist, who has a troupe called ‘Mr Mrinda’. I too followed in his footsteps. Three years ago, I went to Alappuzha in Kerala, where I saw theyyam artistes perform during election campaigns. These artistes and their performances got voters’ attention.

Suddenly it struck me – why can’t we do the same here (TN)? And I started giving training to local artistes, prepared the costume required for this traditional art form of Kerala using locally available items. We got a good response during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. It has set a trend and is now all the rage in this TN Assembly polls.”