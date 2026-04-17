TVK manifesto promises Rs 2,500 for women

CHENNAI: With just a week to go for the polls, TVK president Vijay released the party’s manifesto for the elections, and assured that as an MLA he would visit his constituency once a month.

Among the 10 key guarantees include Rs 2,500 for women heads of households, six free cooking gas cylinders a year, one sovereign of gold ring for newborn and Rs 15,000 education assistance for mothers of school going children.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay appealed to the people to put the party’s whistle symbol as Kolam in front of their house. Apart from the poll-manifesto, as an MLA of his constituency, he promised to visit his constituency once in a month and said that he would be very accessible to the people of his constituency.

“Our first election manifesto is ‘honest guarantee’, we won’t cheat like Stalin sir. It’s not a hurriedly prepared report like the others(AIADMK). To know why we say that DMK and the rest others are the same, you should all look into their election manifesto. If one is giving Rs 10,000, the other one is giving a coupon for Rs 8000,” he said, taking a dig at both DMK and AIADMK.

He further said they have promised only that they are practically doable. For youth empowerment, TVK promises a monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000 for unemployed graduates, a stipend-plus-internship scheme covering 5 lakh youth, Rs 5 lakh as new start-up loans, Rs 25 lakh in business launch loans, and a fixed timetable for all government recruitment examinations.