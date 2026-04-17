Where looms never stop and struggles never end: Debt, low wages shadow Kumarapalayam ahead of polls

NAMAKKAL: The deafening tak-tak, tak-tak of powerlooms — harsh, metallic and unrelenting — defines life in Kumarapalayam. From main roads to narrow lanes, across Pallipalayam and its weaving clusters, the sound spills into every street and corner. Here, the looms do not pause. And in that unending rhythm, much else fades into the background, including the lives that sustain it.

Murugan (59) (name changed) is one among them. He has spent 42 years in the weaving industry, beginning at 17. Today, his body struggles to keep pace with changing times. For over 10 hours a day, Murugan tends to nearly 10 looms single-handedly — lifting heavy warp beams, fixing them into place, and ensuring the machines run without interruption. The cost of that labour is visible.

He pulls up his shirt to reveal a long surgical scar across his abdomen — a nephrectomy mark. “I gave my kidney 24 years ago,” he says. “This work was not enough to run my family. I have two daughters. We were in debt.” Lured by a broker who took him to Bengaluru with the promise of offering Rs 2 lakh for a kidney, Murugan returned with just Rs 32,000. “Since then, life has been a struggle. But to live, we still have to work,” he says. His wife, too, continues in the same sector.