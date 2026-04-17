Woman killed in suspected tiger attack in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: After a 56-year-old woman was found killed in a suspected tiger attack, the Nilgiris forest division on Wednesday night placed 10 camera traps near Anumapuram village to monitor the animal.

The remains of R Parvathi of Anumapuram, a labourer at an estate, was found two kilometres inside the reserve forest on Wednesday after she went missing last Saturday. An attack by tiger is suspected as a part of her body was consumed by an animal.

“We are yet to zero in on the big cat though the residents claimed that she could have died in a tiger attack. We can confirm only when we get the result of the hair sample analysis and images of the big cat in the camera traps.

We expect the animal to come again” said an Pykara forest range official. The hair samples of the animal which were taken from the spot were sent to the Molecular Biodiversity Laboratory in Ooty on Thursday morning. The result is expected on Friday.